AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 03:38pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking streak as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 85,000 level for the first time during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 3:35pm, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 85,663.97, an increase of 753.68 points or 0.89%.

Index-heavy sectors, including oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs, witnessed buying momentum. Index-heavy stocks including PSO, OGDC, PPL, NBP and some technology shares traded in the green.

Experts have been attributing the bullish momentum to positive macroeconomic indicators and heavy buying in the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, in a key development, four Independent Power Producers (IPPs) M/s Atlas Power, M/s Saba Power, M/s Rousch Power and Lalpir Power initialed (signed) premature scrapping of pacts whereas Hubco is likely to follow suit on Tuesday or Wednesday, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Hubco (PSX: HUBC) shares fell massively on Tuesday, and were hovering around Rs112.6 after a fall of Rs9.1 during the day.

On Monday, the PSX had continued its record-breaking rally to settle at a record high of 84,910.29.

Globally, Mainland Chinese stocks returned from an extended break with a roaring start on Tuesday, scaling multi-year highs as investor exuberance over Beijing’s aggressive stimulus measures showed no signs of easing.

The optimism though failed to spill over into other share markets in Asia, particularly Hong Kong, which reversed some of the rally it enjoyed while China was out on a week-long holiday.

China’s CSI300 blue-chip index surged 10% in early trade to its highest level since July 2022, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped roughly the same amount to its highest mark since December 2021.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down more than 1%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

Salman Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Read more stories