Agri sector: Punjab govt to leverage Australia's expertise: Minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government is looking to leverage Australia's expertise in agriculture and livestock to enhance feed and milk production for its growing population.

This commitment is underscored by a substantial allocation of Rs400 billion for the Transforming Punjab Agriculture initiative and Rs20 billion earmarked for livestock development projects.

During a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins on Monday, Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, a key advocate for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's agricultural emphasis, highlighted the significant funding for programs such as the Kisan Card, Green Tractor initiative, and Solarization projects aimed at increasing crop yields per acre.

The government is also investing Rs20 billion in various livestock projects, which include the introduction of livestock farmer cards, a comprehensive strategy to combat foot-and-mouth disease, and the distribution of cattle to widows and divorced women in South Punjab.

Kirmani noted the goal of producing 400,000 calves through a fattening program to export disease-free meat, alongside establishing zones and compartments as part of the FMD disease control strategy.

The provincial minister emphasized the need for Australian technical support to introduce modern agricultural technologies and best practices for seed quality and grain storage. Additionally, under the Chief Minister's Smog Control Program, modern machinery worth Rs5 billion is being provided to farmers to repurpose paddy residues and mitigate smog.

High Commissioner Neil Hawkins commented that Australia exports 90% of its canola production to Pakistan and is collaborating with Punjab's universities on innovative research in agriculture. An Australian company is also contributing to smog control efforts in the region.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo; Director General of Agricultural Information Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon; and Consultant for the Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali.

