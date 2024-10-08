AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Portuguese businesspeople urged to invest in Punjab’s tourism sector

Muhammad Saleem Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘CM Transport Program for Women in Girls Colleges’, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday handed over keys of buses to the principals of 19 women’s colleges.

As many as 76 buses for girls’ colleges across Punjab will be distributed. In the first phase, 19 buses were given to women’s colleges under the Programme.

The CM met the students of women’s colleges. She called the girls students on stage while inaugurating the transport programme. She inspected the buses and evaluated a proposal to provide air-conditioned buses for girls’ colleges.

She was briefed in detail by Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed about the programme. The CM was apprised, “Buses will be provided to 76 colleges of Punjab in three phases. In the first phase, buses have been given to 19 tehsils deprived of transport. These tehsils include Bhakkar, Sialkot, Chiniot Kamalia, Hasilpur, Malakwal, Ferozewala, Shorekot, Jatoi, Fateh Jang, Hasan Abdal, Kot Momin, Jalalpur Pirwala, Kallar Syedan, Pindi Ghep, Manchanabad and Sharqpur.

In the second phase, the girls’ colleges of Nowshera Virkan, Dina, Yazman, Pindi Bhattian, Lalian, Bhawana, Kot Addu, Taxila, Sarai Alamgir and Pelaan will get buses. Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Isa Khel, Raiwind and Sohawa Girls Colleges will also get buses by February 2025. By March-April 2025, in the third phase, two more buses and 32 coaches will be provided to 35 more tehsils.

Moreover, in a meeting with the ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan HE Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva, the CM said, “We want to benefit from Portugal’s experience in various fields.”

During the meeting, possibilities to explore promotion of mutual cooperation in education, health, IT, agriculture and tourism were discussed.

The CM said, “We value our diplomatic ties with Portugal and will strive to promote our mutual relations further.” The Chief Minister agreed to constitute bilateral teams to promote mutual relations and increase trade volume between Portugal and Punjab.

She directed the authorities concerned to redesign incentive package for foreign investors in Punjab, and highlighted, “Investors from Portugal will be welcomed to invest in Punjab tourism. Favourable investment environment has been ensured in Punjab.” Honorary Consul of Portugal HE Iftikhar Feroz, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CM while strongly condemns a blast near Jinnah International Airport Karachi. She said, “The whole nation is united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, which will be done soon, God willing. Terrorists cannot demoralize the nation with their cowardly acts.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab tourism sector buses Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Portuguese businesspeople Girls Colleges

