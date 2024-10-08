PARTLY FACETIOUS: Too much and too early

“I have come to the conclusion that proverbs are regional, if not country specific.” “Really, and this groundbreaking philosophical treatise stems from what?”

“Hey, don’t look at me… I am not the Brown Pope, or His Containership who clearly has never played hide and seek…”

“Wherever does that come from?

“Gandapur claims he successfully hid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House just off Constitution Avenue – an avenue whose entry yesterday, when all the supporters of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless had left the capital sported five kilometres long three lane vehicle queues for entry, and need I add entry by those whose salaries are paid by the taxpayers’…”

“See, my reading of the Brown Pope is that he is a serious man and was a serious boy, never played hide and seek…”

“But surely the IG Police should be able to ferret out one man, and a rather large man at that, from a building that isn’t very large and…”

“It depends on one’s motivation! I reckon had he been looking for a bottle of honey that would have been found.”

“Well, they weren’t looking for a bottle. The paper work for that is complete…”

“Don’t you be facetious.”

“Right anyway, when I said proverbs are region or country specific I was referring to the English proverb too little too late.”

“Hey, that’s a good one, I think it applies to all regions, all countries….”

“Well since Friday….no it began on Thursday, the applicable proverb in the Capital of the Land of the Pure was the reverse: too much and too early. Don’t laugh it’s true.”

“So have the powers that be finally realized that some of the bestowed hats need to be taken back, I mean if you recall Bob Dylan’s song, how many times must a cannonball fly before they are forever banned.”

“Oh I see, you mean the exemplary performance of the cricket team, currently all set to lose the matches in Multan, the too much too early approach of the Interior Ministry, the…”

“When hell freezes over, I say.”

“Well for your information someone’s hell may have frozen over, I mean some Nawalas, forty seveners, have begun to refer to my amended proverb.”

“That is true indeed.”

