PTI explains why it has boycotted APC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday boycotted an all parties’ conference (APC) on Palestine, saying it did not participate in the moot in current political atmosphere as the opposition party has been at odds with the ruling coalition since the ouster of Imran Khan from power in 2022.

The federal government which had earlier used lethal force against protesters throughout the country who took to the streets to express solidarity with Palestinians suddenly called for an APC to observe October 7 as Palestine Solidarity Day and reaffirm the country’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The sources within PTI said that the decision not to attend the APC was taken by the PTI core committee amid current political chaos following the PTI’s protest in Islamabad.

They said that the meeting decided that the party would not participate in the APC, terming the moot a complete “eyewash” in light of the recent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against Israeli aggression towards Palestinians.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party chose not to attend the APC as decided by the core committee.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui strongly criticised PTI for their silence on the Palestinian issue, questioning why they are hesitant to speak out for Palestine, seemingly fearful of offending someone.

Siddiqui, who is also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the false propagandists are brazenly ignoring the blood-soaked streets of Gaza and the innocent children dying from hunger.

Criticising the PTI for refusing to attend the government’s APC, he stated that their decision not to participate in the APC on Palestine held at Presidency to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, has exposed the true nature of the PTI.

Across the globe, those who spread false propaganda about the violation of their imagined rights fail to see the blood-soaked streets of Gaza and the innocent children dying from hunger.

Siddiqui called out PTI to be transparent about their stance on the Palestinian conflict.

Essentially, if PTI was hesitant to support Palestine issue, they should own it and explain why, he said and questioned whether it was meant for particular group or to gain support from abroad.

