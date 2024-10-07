Regal Automobiles gets nod to manufacture Pakistan’s first electric SUV, price set at Rs8.399mn

Regal Automobiles announced that it has been granted a licence by the Engineering Development Board of Pakistan (EDB) to locally assemble the country’s first electric SUV.

The Seres 3 SUV will be available in two variants: the Seres 3 (3.5), equipped with a 49kWh battery and a 5-seat capacity, and the Seres 3 (4.0), featuring a 54kWh battery with the same 5-seat capacity.

The Seres 3 will be priced at Rs8,399,000.

According to details shared with Business Recorder, customers who pre-book their vehicles with the company will receive the Seres 3 with 54kWh battery. Other customers will receive the SUVs with a 49kWh battery.

The production is set to begin at Regal’s manufacturing facility in Manga Mandi, Lahore, and a formal production launch ceremony is expected by the end of October.

“We are excited to bring Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3, to the market,” said Muhammad Adeel Usman, Managing Director Seres Pakistan, in a statement shared with Business Recorder.

“This marks a significant step toward a more sustainable automotive future and provides a cost-effective electric vehicle option for our consumers.”

Regal Automobiles has collaborated with Seres, an international electric vehicle manufacturer, to introduce Seres 3 electric SUV to the Pakistani market.

Earlier this year, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) also announced entering a toll manufacturing agreement with ECO-Green Motors Limited (EGML) for manufacturing EGML’s Honri-VE, which are equivalent to hatchbacks.

These collaborations reflect growing global trends toward electric mobility. It may also provide a solution to Pakistan’s escalating fuel costs while reducing pressure on the country’s foreign reserves in the longer run.

Established in 2017 as a joint venture between DFSK (DongFeng Sokon) and the RP Group, Regal Automobiles is a prominent player in Pakistan’s automotive sector. The company offers a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and SUVs.

Regal’s manufacturing facility spans 26 acres in Manga Mandi, Lahore, and includes advanced ED painting technology. The company also has a network of 19 independent 3S dealerships across Pakistan.

After electric two- and three-wheelers, Pakistan is now seeing the influx of electric cars.

Master Motors introduced its high-end Changan’s Deepal EVs in August while DFML began assembling relatively affordable EVs – Honri 2.0 and 3.0. Chinese automotive giant BYD has also made its official entry into the Pakistani market, while Air Link has also confirmed importing units of the Xiaomi electric vehicle.