AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-10-04 AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93%

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Bilal Hussain Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: Air Link Communication CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha confirmed that the company has imported two units of the Xiaomi SU7 electric cars, but cautioned that decisions regarding an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.

“We have always been at the forefront of innovation and growth,” Piracha told Business Recorder in a statement on Thursday.

“While we have indeed imported two Xiaomi SU7 electric cars as part of our continued interest in cutting-edge technology, any decisions regarding the setup of an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.”

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

His remarks come after Business Recorder reported on Saturday that Xiaomi electric cars – SU7 Max – were spotted at Karachi port amid reports that Air Link, which also manufacturers Xiaomi cell phones in Pakistan, was looking to launch electric cars in the country in partnership with the Chinese giant.

At the time, Air Link did not confirm the development but subsequent reports in other media – not attributed to Air Link – stated the company was “set to enter the EV market”.

Piracha, in his statement to Business Recorder, added that several international players including Chinese EV manufacturers have already entered Pakistan’s automotive space, “recognising its significance”.

Pakistan naturally stands as a potential market, with its strategic location and robust government support for export-oriented industries, he said.

“So, there is always the potential for this to happen. As a company with a deep understanding of local market dynamics, we are constantly evaluating opportunities that align with our long-term vision.”

However, Piracha fell short of giving a definitive response to what the import of Xiaomi units could potentially mean.

“We remain committed to exploring avenues that could further strengthen AIRLINK’s role in the technology and mobility sectors.”

Air Link Communication, which announced a massive 382% increase in its profit for fiscal year 2023-24, has already partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The company is also one of the two manufacturers of Tecno phones, and an official partner of global brands that include Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Alcatel, and iTel as well as GNEXT Technologies, which is Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Xiaomi electric cars auto sector EV Airlink Air Link Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha Air Link Communication Limited Air Link CEO Xiaomi SU7 Xiaomi electric cars Car assembly plant

Comments

200 characters

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories