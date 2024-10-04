Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

KARACHI: Air Link Communication CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha confirmed that the company has imported two units of the Xiaomi SU7 electric cars, but cautioned that decisions regarding an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.

“We have always been at the forefront of innovation and growth,” Piracha told Business Recorder in a statement on Thursday.

“While we have indeed imported two Xiaomi SU7 electric cars as part of our continued interest in cutting-edge technology, any decisions regarding the setup of an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.”

His remarks come after Business Recorder reported on Saturday that Xiaomi electric cars – SU7 Max – were spotted at Karachi port amid reports that Air Link, which also manufacturers Xiaomi cell phones in Pakistan, was looking to launch electric cars in the country in partnership with the Chinese giant.

At the time, Air Link did not confirm the development but subsequent reports in other media – not attributed to Air Link – stated the company was “set to enter the EV market”.

Piracha, in his statement to Business Recorder, added that several international players including Chinese EV manufacturers have already entered Pakistan’s automotive space, “recognising its significance”.

Pakistan naturally stands as a potential market, with its strategic location and robust government support for export-oriented industries, he said.

“So, there is always the potential for this to happen. As a company with a deep understanding of local market dynamics, we are constantly evaluating opportunities that align with our long-term vision.”

However, Piracha fell short of giving a definitive response to what the import of Xiaomi units could potentially mean.

“We remain committed to exploring avenues that could further strengthen AIRLINK’s role in the technology and mobility sectors.”

Air Link Communication, which announced a massive 382% increase in its profit for fiscal year 2023-24, has already partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The company is also one of the two manufacturers of Tecno phones, and an official partner of global brands that include Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Alcatel, and iTel as well as GNEXT Technologies, which is Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan.

