AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
AIRLINK 138.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.65%)
DFML 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.81%)
FCCL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.47%)
FFBL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
KOSM 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.76%)
MLCF 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.99%)
NBP 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.32%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.34%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 42 (0.51%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By 206.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 381.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,095 Increased By 49.8 (0.2%)
Business & Finance

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

Bilal Hussain Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 12:28pm

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited has unveiled its electric vehicle brand in Pakistan, launching the Deepal L07 sedan and Deepal S07 SUV at Dolmen Mall Clifton in Karachi on Friday.

The vehicles are available for pre-booking, with prices starting at Rs15.5 million for the L07 and Rs16.5 million for the S07.

The company has also announced plans to invest $50 million in the entire EV value chain, including establishing charging infrastructure across Pakistan. The company said CKD manufacturing could begin in eight to 10 months.

electric vehicles EVs Master Changan Deepal Deepal L07 Deepal S07

