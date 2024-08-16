Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited has unveiled its electric vehicle brand in Pakistan, launching the Deepal L07 sedan and Deepal S07 SUV at Dolmen Mall Clifton in Karachi on Friday.

The vehicles are available for pre-booking, with prices starting at Rs15.5 million for the L07 and Rs16.5 million for the S07.

The company has also announced plans to invest $50 million in the entire EV value chain, including establishing charging infrastructure across Pakistan. The company said CKD manufacturing could begin in eight to 10 months.