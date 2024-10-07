Gandapur not in our custody, IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi has denied that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gandapur is in the custody of Islamabad Police or “other law enforcement agencies.”

Addressing a presser in Islamabad on Sunday, he accused CM KP of violence in the protests.

Strict action will be taken against planners, abettors and perpetrators of violent attacks on police, law enforcement agencies and public property, he said.

Those involved in the killing of police constable Abdul Hameed Shah will not be spared, Rizvi said, adding that cases would be lodged against those elements.

So far, 10 cases have been registered against violent protestors, he said, adding that 878 miscreants, including 120 Afghan nationals, were arrested. He added 144 safe city cameras worth 154 million rupees, 10 police vehicles, 31 motorcycles of police personnel, and three private cars were damaged by the violent protestors.

