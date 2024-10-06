AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-06

CTD arrests 18 ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terror plan by arresting 18 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the sources, the CTD conducted 134 Intelligence-Based Operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, during which 134 suspects were interrogated, and 18 terrorists were arrested. Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were recovered from their possession.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations in Lahore, Khushab, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali.

Explosives of 5429 grams, detonators 18, safety fuse wire 53 feet, IED bomb 1, pistols with bullets, pamphlets of banned organization 48, magazine mobile phone 02 and Rs28310 cash were recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The terrorists had planned sabotage in the province and wanted to target critical installations and other places. As many as 17 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists, and they are being further investigated.

