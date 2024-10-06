Graduation ceremony at PU: Students urged to help govt overcome economic challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that commerce students have to play a role to turn the economic challenges facing the country into opportunities.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony organized by Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce here on Saturday.

On this occasion, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Commerce Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, HCC Principal Dr Zafar Ahmad, well-known personalities from ACCA, ICA, faculty members, students and their parents were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman hoped that the students would cope with all the challenges with the help of their knowledge, skills and values. Pakistan’s economy is on the way to improvement. He said that any positive role played by the students in any field of commerce, finance etc will strengthen the national economy.

He emphasized the need of commerce leaders for socio-economic development. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking initiatives for the welfare of students, under the direction of the Chief Minister, Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, laptop scheme are being launched and cash prizes are being distributed among position holders. He said that interest-free bike scheme and internship programmes have been started for students on the instructions of the Chief Minister. IT & Business cities are being established to strengthen the provincial economy.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali paid tribute to the services of teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. He told the students that they have reached this milestone because of their parents and teachers’ efforts and prayers. He said that the young generation needs to get guidance from parents and teachers. He advised the students that they can fulfil their dreams through hard work, dedication and positive thinking. He said that our country is full of resources and opportunities and we all have to play a positive role for the development of Pakistan. He said that the standard of honour is knowledge and piety, not wealth and power.

Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood said that no nation can develop without teachers. He urged the students to strengthen their faith regarding sustenance and honour.

He termed peace in one’s life a real success. He advised the students to earn their livelihood through halal means.

