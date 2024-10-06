AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-06

Sugar rush leads world food prices to jump in Sept

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ROME: The United Nations’ world food price index jumped in September, data released on Friday showed, posting its biggest gain in 18 months on the back of surging sugar prices.

The price index, compiled by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to track the most globally traded food commodities, rose to 124.4 points in last month from 120.7 in August, the highest level since July 2023 and up 2.1% on the year.

The sugar index soared 10.4% month-on-month, driven by worsening crop prospects in Brazil and concerns that India’s decision to lift restrictions on sugarcane use for ethanol production may affect the country’s export availabilities, FAO said.

The cereal price index increased 3.0%, led by higher wheat and maize export prices, while rice prices declined 0.7%. Vegetable oil prices gained 4.6% on the month, with higher quotations registered across the board for palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils.

Sugar UN Food and Agriculture Organization sugar index

Comments

200 characters

Sugar rush leads world food prices to jump in Sept

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Read more stories