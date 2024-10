PAKSEA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: As a result of biennial elections held for the term 2024-26, Mahmood Nara has been elected as Chairman of Pakistan Knitwear & Sweater Exporters Association (PAKSEA) for the term 2024-26 while Sohail Anjum Butt as Senior Vice Chairman & Zonal Chairman (North) and Shehzad Ashraf as Vice Chairman.

Executive Committee elected for 2024-26 is comprised of Muhammad Ali Atara, Muhammad Ali Ansari, Muhammad Mansoor Alvi, Salman Marfani, Asif Abdul Razzak, Aleem-ud-din, Mudassar Naeem Anjum and Hafiz Abdul Waheed Sana.

