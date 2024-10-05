Ground-breaking of first autism school in public sector

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while laying foundation stone of the country’s 1st autism school in the public sector directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work in one year.

She also directed them to immediately start hiring of autism experts, and prepare a project in consultation with the experts. She said, ”Pakistan’s first autism school project is very close to my heart. A child with autism deserves compassion and love.”

She inspected the model of autism school, and was briefed on it by the relevant authorities. She was apprised, “The first Autism School will consist of ground floor and first floor. About 11 classrooms for junior section and 10 classrooms for senior section will be constructed.”

The CM was further briefed, “A cubicle speech session, 10 classrooms, therapy room, Paeds room, pre-vocational training room, daily living activity room and computer room will be established on the ground floor, while three classrooms, multi-purpose hall, committee room, library, resource room and material development room will be established on the first floor.”

The CM was told, “The Autism School will have room for two more floors for future use.” She was also updated, “Security wall, fire alarm system, telephone exchange and overhead reservoir will be established in Pakistan’s first autism school.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Sania Ashiq and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Nausheen Adnan attended the meeting. Chief secretary, secretary Construction, SMBR, secretary Special Education, DG Special Education, DGPR and other relevant officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called for the record of land owned by various departments.

Chairing a meeting for reviewing the revenue targets of first quarter, here Friday, the Chief Minister directed authorities concerned to prepare a plan for optimal use of government land.

The meeting also gave accorded approval of expansion of the Punjab Revenue Authority to various districts of the province.

