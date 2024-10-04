AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG price flat on weak demand during China holiday

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 05:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained flat for a second consecutive week, with buyers staying away at the end of the cooling season and waiting for price levels to fall further.

The average LNG price for November delivery into north-east Asia was at $13.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), industry sources estimated.

“Asian LNG prices remained largely stable this week despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and an attempted attack in the Middle East,” said Ana Subasic, natural gas and LNG analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler.

“This stability is mainly due to weakened spot demand following the end of the peak summer cooling season and an increase in supply week-on-week.”

Oil prices are headed for weekly gains of about 9% amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East, as Israel weighs its options after Iran launched its largest ever assault at Israel on Tuesday.

Analysts in an ANZ Research report also noted that rising inventories in Japan saw buyers pull back from the spot market, and some were reluctant to pay above $13.10/mmBtu.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG price flat amid tepid demand

Inventories held by major Japanese utilities rose to 1.99 million tons as of Sept. 29, versus 1.63 million tons on Sept. 22.

Demand was also muted as top importer China is off for its Golden Week holiday from Oct. 1-7.

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in November on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $12.62/mmBtu on Oct. 3, a $0.21/mmBtu discount to the November gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price for November delivery at $12.60/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed it at $12.683/mmBtu.

“European gains came mostly from extensions to Norwegian upstream maintenance — and some unplanned downtime — while events in the Middle East also caused price volatility at points during the week,” said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“Most of the market were less concerned about any disruption for trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz than they were for any Israeli gas production disruptions which could impact Egyptian LNG demand.”

In LNG freight, Atlantic prices fell for a second straight week to $51,500/day on Friday, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

Pacific rates continued decline for an eighth week, falling to $59,500/day.

“Freight rates in both basins are currently at their lowest levels in five years for this time of year,” said Afghan.

LNG price global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG price flat on weak demand during China holiday

Govt seals off capital, blocks cellphones ahead of protest by Imran Khan’s party

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices set for 10% weekly rise as Middle East tensions heat up

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read more stories