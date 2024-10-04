Wheat consolidates below 3-1/2-month peak as supply risks loom

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures slipped for a second day on Friday, as traders injected some caution into a rally fuelled by drought in top producer Russia that pushed prices to 3-1/2-month highs earlier in the week.

Corn futures also eased after reaching a three-month peak on Wednesday, although further gains in oil prices amid the Middle East conflict continued to support prices by boosting plant-made ethanol.

Wheat pauses for breath as Black Sea supply fears fuel rally

Soybeans fell as forecasts for rain in top producer Brazil boosted the supply outlook.

Fundamentals