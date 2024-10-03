Wheat pauses for breath as Black Sea supply fears fuel rally

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures took a breather in early trading on Thursday after surging to 3-1/2-month highs as drought in top producer Russia and a drone attack on a Ukrainian river port fuelled supply concerns.

Corn futures held close to a three-month peak, supported by higher wheat prices and strength in the oil market after an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Wheat extends rally with weather, war risks in focus

Soybeans edged lower as weather forecasts suggested rain could soon fall in top producer Brazil, where dry conditions have slowed planting.

Fundamentals