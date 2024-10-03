AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.91%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.41%)
DGKC 78.02 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.56%)
FCCL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFBL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.01%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 123.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.13%)
NBP 58.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.15%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
TPLP 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.69%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,679 Increased By 69 (0.8%)
BR30 26,264 Increased By 216.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 82,416 Increased By 448.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 26,237 Increased By 161.3 (0.62%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat pauses for breath as Black Sea supply fears fuel rally

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 10:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures took a breather in early trading on Thursday after surging to 3-1/2-month highs as drought in top producer Russia and a drone attack on a Ukrainian river port fuelled supply concerns.

Corn futures held close to a three-month peak, supported by higher wheat prices and strength in the oil market after an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Wheat extends rally with weather, war risks in focus

Soybeans edged lower as weather forecasts suggested rain could soon fall in top producer Brazil, where dry conditions have slowed planting.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3% at $6.13-1/4 a bushel at 0050 GMT after touching $6.17 on Wednesday, the highest since June 14. Prices are up 6% so far this week.

  • CBOT corn slipped 0.1% to $4.32-1/4 a bushel having hit $4.34-1/4, its highest since June 28, in the previous session. * Soybeans slipped 0.3% to $10.53-1/4 a bushel.

  • All three contracts fell to four-year lows in recent months but have recovered some ground as central banks cut interest rates, the US dollar weakened and adverse weather began to threaten supply.

  • Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday as Israel bombed central Beirut. Higher oil prices can boost demand for biofuel made from crops, and Middle East instability tends to lift wheat, traders say.

  • Russia’s Oryol region declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to drought and the resulting winter crop damage, joining other key grain-producing regions that have done so following adverse weather.

  • Winter wheat planting rates are at 11-year lows in Russia, which accounts for as much as a quarter of the global wheat exports, and there is little sign of rain in many cropping areas.

  • Harsh conditions in Russia have led to market talk that it could restrict exports later this season. The country’s grain exporters’ union on Wednesday said recent export volumes were excessive and called for a quota mechanism to limit shipments.

  • Consultants Sovecon cut their 2024/25 Russian wheat export forecast on Wednesday to 47.6 million metric tons from 48.1 million tons.

  • Meanwhile, in Ukraine, another wheat exporter, officials said a Russian drone attack damaged a grain facility near the Danube river border with Romania, a reminder that the war between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat supply.

  • Dry weather also threatens upcoming wheat harvests in Argentina and Australia, where frost added to low rainfall to wipe more than a million tons off analysts’ production forecasts.

  • Speculators have been reducing their short positions in CBOT wheat and were net buyers again on Wednesday, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat pauses for breath as Black Sea supply fears fuel rally

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories