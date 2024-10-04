AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-04

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division on Thursday refused to share current status of critical negotiations of Task Force on Power Sector Reforms with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) but insisted that good news will be given soon as talks with a few IPPs are at an advanced stage.

This was stated by Special Secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majeed, concurrently also Secretary of the Task Force, in response to a volley of questions by committee members on the current status of negotiations with 91 IPPs.

The National Assembly Standing Committee headed by Muhammad Idrees did not insist on details of talks with the IPPs but some Committee members argued that contracts with IPPs have ruined the country; and asked for identification of those administrations who inked these pacts, payments made to the IPPs so far and which IPPs are getting paid without any generation.

Govt set to announce revised deals with IPPs

The Committee members further contended that the information shared with them on duration of contracts, capacity payments and other related matters is incomplete, and urged Power Division to share details in a presentation.

“IPPs issue is the most burning issue of Pakistan. Currently, burden on consumers is by the IPPs and there are also reports of deaths due to exorbitant bills,” Dr Mahreen Bhutto maintained.

Rana Muhammad Hayat, MNA, said that the entire country has eyes on the government and the Standing Committee with regard to the outcome of the much talked about negotiations with the IPPs.

Arshad Majeed revealed to committee members that the Minister for Power Awais Leghari chairs meetings of the eight Member Task Force whereas SAPM on Power, Muhammad Ali, is the co-chair. Other members of the Task Force are: Lt. General Zafar Iqbal, National Coordinator for this Task Force, Commander Air Defence, Additional Secretary, Muhammad Zakria, Chairman NEPRA, Chief Executives, CPPA-G and a representative of PPIB.

“Right now negotiations are underway. We are at a very critical advanced stage with some IPPs and if details of those negotiations are disclosed at this stage, this will not be suitable for the country and the sector. After two weeks, we will be in some position to brief the Committee about the outcome of the negotiations,” he added.

Power Division Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan assured the Committee that Power Division has already shared PPAs Model Agreement but if the Members request individual pacts can also be presented before the Committee.

He further said that since the Task Force on IPPs is in negotiations with the IPPs, CEO CPPA-G is also a Member of the Task Force, and sought time for forwarding the recommendations of the Task Force on IPPs.

Responding to a question, he said that revised PPAs, which will be finalized in consensus with IPPs, will bring down electricity prices, however, he did not indicate financial impact of revised PPAs.

“Task Force has done wonderful work and interacted with the IPPs. Legally, we are bound to honour the agreements and cannot alter the pacts unilaterally.

The report will also recommend which IPPs can be retained or their pacts be scrapped,” he said adding that Power Division is not in a position to reveal what treatment will be given to each IPP. He said unilateral revision will attract international arbitration and subsequently a penalty maybe imposed.

Federal Minister, Amir Muqam said that the government and opposition are on the same page on IPPs contracts revision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs electricity Power Division electricity prices PPAs energy task force IPPs payment IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories