Diyat value fixed at Rs8.1m

ISLAMABAD: The federal government declared Rs8,103,955 to be the value of 30,630 grams of silver as Diyat for the financial year 2024-2025.

The Finance Division issued a notification which stated that in pursuance of sub-section (2) of Section 323 of Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860), the federal government declares Rs8,103,955, to be the value of 30,630 grams of silver as Diyat for the financial year 2024-2025 for the purpose of sub-section (1) thereof.

Copy for information to the secretary Law and Justice Division, Islamabad has been issued with the request to circulate the notification to all courts/bar associations.

