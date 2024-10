KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 34.315 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,194.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.786 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.770 billion), Silver (PKR 4.141 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.505 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.084 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.184 billion), DJ (PKR 495.384 million), Copper (PKR 489.299 million), Natural Gas (PKR 458.277 million), SP 500 (PKR 241.211 million), Japan Equity (PKR 75.056 million), Brent (PKR 39.864 million), Palladium (PKR 28.338 million)and Aluminium (PKR 15.371 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 39lots amounting to PKR 48.711 million were traded.

