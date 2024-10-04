AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-04

Power sector’s transactions: FPCCI calls for thorough forensic audit of CPPA-G

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI-UBG), has sounded the alarm on the power sector’s transactions, calling for a thorough forensic technical and financial audit of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G).

This urgent appeal comes amidst concerns over the transparency and prudency of CPPA-G’s financial dealings with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He said a recent Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) and Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTA) have exposed potential gaps in CPPA-G’s verification processes, casting doubt on the accuracy of payments made to IPPs.

Moreover, he added, NEPRA’s reliance on CPPA-G’s data without independent verification has raised eyebrows about the reliability of fuel consumption figures, heat rates, and other operational metrics submitted by IPPs.

While listing down his concerns, Tanveer said Pakistan’s industries are struggling to remain viable due to soaring electricity costs, which threaten economic stability.

He said CPPA-G’s financial transactions with IPPs require scrutiny to ensure payments are transparent and justified. Gaps in verification processes compromise the accuracy of payments made to IPPs, he added

Tanveer emphasizes the need for a forensic audit to address these inefficiencies, reduce electricity costs, and enable industries to compete globally.

He has urged the Ministry of Energy to commission an independent audit of CPPA-G and all transactions carried out to restore public trust in the power sector and safeguard the country’s energy framework.

This call to action echoes similar concerns raised in the past about the need for transparency and accountability in public sector enterprises. By addressing these issues, he said, Pakistan can ensure a more sustainable and competitive energy sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI power sector business community UBG CPPA-G SM Tanveer S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Power sector’s transactions: FPCCI calls for thorough forensic audit of CPPA-G

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories