ATC upholds arrest warrants of KP CM

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, upheld the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued earlier in a tourism case registered against him and others.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, upheld the arrest warrant issued for Gandapur, Wasiq Qayyum, and Umer Tanveer for continuously not appearing before the court in a case registered against them at Industrial Area police station.

The court also started proceedings to declare the accused Tanveer a proclaimed offender.

Rashid Hafeez submitted a request for exemption from attendance, which the court granted. The court maintained the arrest warrants for Gandapur and Wasiq Qayyum. The court adjourned the case hearing till October 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

