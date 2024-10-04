National Foundation day October 3rd: Message from Yi Sung Ho Consul General of the Republic of South Korea in Karachi

It is my pleasure to extend greetings to the Excellencies, Friends, and the People of Sindh, Pakistan, on the behalf of the Republic of South Korea, as we celebrate Korean National Foundation Day. This day marks the founding of South Korea over 4,356 years ago and serves as a moment of reflection on our shared values, history, and aspirations for the future.

The friendship between South Korea and Pakistan has flourished over the years, built on mutual respect, trust, and collaboration across a wide range of fields, including trade, technology, education, and culture. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Pakistan in 1983, our two nations have worked hand in hand to strengthen ties and build bridges of cooperation.

The warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people, particularly in Sindh, have made it an honour for me to represent South Korea in this beautiful country. Together, we have seen our nations grow closer, forming a partnership that continues to enrich both our societies.

As we commemorate the foundation of South Korea, we are reminded of the importance of peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity values that South Korea and Pakistan uphold together. We look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration and enduring friendship.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support. May the bond between our two countries grow ever stronger, and may we work together to build a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Thank you and I wish you all peace and prosperity.

