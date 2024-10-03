AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Al-Qadir Trust case: Defence counsel’s request approved till today

Fazal Sher Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi approved the defence counsel’s request till today (Thursday).

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned the hearing till today (Thursday) after Khan’s counsel informed it that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed Khan’s petition against rejection of acquittal application for hearing today.

The jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gull told the court that they would argue before the IHC over Khan and his wife’s petition against the accountability court’s verdict regarding the dismissal of acquittal applications.

They further argued that cross-examination of the last witness is not possible today due to defence counsel's appearance in the IHC.

The judge asked the defence counsel to file an application for adjournment of the hearing.

The defence counsel filed a plea seeking adjournment of hearing. The court approved Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel’s application.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC accountability court Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust case PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

Al-Qadir Trust case: Defence counsel’s request approved till today

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories