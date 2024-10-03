Al-Qadir Trust case: Defence counsel’s request approved till today

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi approved the defence counsel’s request till today (Thursday).

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned the hearing till today (Thursday) after Khan’s counsel informed it that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed Khan’s petition against rejection of acquittal application for hearing today.

The jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gull told the court that they would argue before the IHC over Khan and his wife’s petition against the accountability court’s verdict regarding the dismissal of acquittal applications.

They further argued that cross-examination of the last witness is not possible today due to defence counsel's appearance in the IHC.

The judge asked the defence counsel to file an application for adjournment of the hearing.

The defence counsel filed a plea seeking adjournment of hearing. The court approved Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel’s application.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court.

