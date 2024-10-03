Toshakhana-II case: Court defers indictment of IK, Bushra till 5th

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Wednesday deferred indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till October 5 in Toshakhana-II case about a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand deferred the framing of charge against Khan and his wife after the accused’s counsel requested the court to grant time for the appointment of lawyers.

At the start of the hearing, lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha told the court that the accused have so far not appointed their lawyers; therefore, court grants time.

The jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till October 8 so that the accused appoint their lawyers.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi objected to the defence counsel's request to adjourn the hearing till next Tuesday.

He said that the court should not grant such a long date for the appointment of lawyers. The prosecutor said that tomorrow [Thursday] is meeting day with Imran Khan, so tomorrow; the accused should appoint their counsels after consultation with their lawyers. The court after hearing the arguments deferred the indictment of Khan and his wife till October 5.

