Palm rises on stronger crude oil, Chicago soyoil and weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, supported by firmer crude oil prices, stronger Chicago soyoil and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 69 ringgit, or 1.72%, at 4,075 ringgit ($978.63) a metric ton as of 0237 GMT. The contract rose 1.8% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on fears that the conflict in the Middle East could turn into a wider war and disrupt oil supply from the key producing region after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

Brent crude futures for December were up 1.18% at $74.43 a barrel as of 0237 GMT. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.21%. Dalian’s vegetable oil markets were closed for China’s Golden Week holiday.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The European Union’s palm oil imports so far in the 2024/25 season that started in July was at 645,000 metric tons by Sept. 29, down 36% from a year earlier, data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The EU is the world’s third-largest importer of palm oil.