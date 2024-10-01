AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm bounces back on Indonesia’s October reference price hike

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, bouncing back after two consecutive sessions of declines, buoyed by Indonesia’s plan to hike its October reference price.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 14 ringgit, or 0.35%, to 4,009 ringgit ($963.47) a metric ton at the close.

The contract had shed 3.71% in the past two sessions.

Indonesia’s move to hike the crude palm oil (CPO) reference price by $54 to $893.64 per ton for October supported Bursa Malaysia Derivatives palm oil prices, with the market trading 50 points higher this morning, said Marcello Cultrera, a grains, oilseeds and softs broker at SSY Global.

“This adjustment has also tightened the Indonesian palm discount, narrowing from $59.5 to $28.5 by yesterday afternoon.”

Indonesia will raise its CPO reference price for October to $893.64 per ton from $839.53 in September, trade ministry official Farid Amir told Reuters. The new price will put export tax for October at $74 per ton.

Palm falls for 2nd session on stronger ringgit but logs monthly gain

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.97% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.52%. Dalian’s vegetable oil markets were closed for China’s Golden Week holiday.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Cargo surveyors ITS and AmSpec Agri estimate exports of Malaysian palm oil products in September rose 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Oil prices slid by more than 2% as a stronger supply outlook and tepid global demand growth outweighed fears around the escalating Middle East conflict and its impact on crude exports from the region.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm bounces back on Indonesia’s October reference price hike

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories