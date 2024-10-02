Lowest since Jan ’21: Sept CPI inflation drops to 6.9pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation decreased to 6.9 per cent on year-on-year basis in September 2024, the lowest since January 2021, as compared to 9.6 per cent in the previous month and 31.4 per cent in September 2023, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average CPI stood at 9.19 during the first three months of current fiscal year compared to 29.04 to during the same period of last fiscal year.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.0per cent in September 2023.

CPI inflation Urban, decreased to 9.3per cent on year-on-year basis in September 2024 as compared to 11.7per cent in the previous month and 29.7per cent in September 2023. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.3per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7per cent in September 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, decreased to 3.6per cent on year-on-year basis in September 2024 as compared to 6.7per cent in the previous month and 33.9per cent in September 2023. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.5per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.5per cent in September 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 9.2per cent in September 2024 as compared to 10.8per cent a month earlier and 32.0per cent in September 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2per cent in September 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.3per cent a month earlier and an increase of 1.7per cent in September 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased to 1.9per cent in September 2024 as compared to 6.3per cent a month earlier and an increase of 26.4per cent in September 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.1per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.3per cent in the previous month and an increase of 3.1per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban decreased to 9.3per cent on YoY basis in September 2024 as compared to 10.2per cent in the previous month and 18.6per cent in September 2023.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent in previous month and an increase of 1.0per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural decreased to 12.1per cent on YoY basis in September 2024 as compared to 14.4per cent in the previous month and 27.3per cent in September 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6per cent in previous month and an increase of 2.6per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban decreased to 7.1per cent on YoY basis in September 2024 as compared to 8.0per cent in the previous month and 25.0per cent in September 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.1per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.2per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.1`per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural decreased to 7.4per cent on YoY basis in September 2024 as compared to 9.6per cent in the previous month and 33.3per cent in September 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.1per cent in September 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2023.

The National CPI for September 2024 is decreased by 0.52per cent over August 2024 and increased to 6.93 over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2023.

The Urban CPI for September 2024 is decreased by 0.53per cent over August 2024 and increased to 9.29per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2023.

MOM basis top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased in food include; besan (14.67per cent), pulse gram (13.48per cent), eggs (7.33per cent), gram whole (4.98per cent), onions (4.94per cent), condiments and spices (3.32per cent), readymade food (2.54per cent), meat (2.37per cent), sweetmeat (2.21per cent), potatoes (0.98per cent), fish (0.82per cent), gur (0.72per cent), rice (0.70per cent), dry fruits (0.66per cent), vegetable ghee (0.36per cent), milk products (0.33per cent), milk fresh (0.27per cent), beverages (0.23per cent) and milk powder (0.07per cent) and decreased in tomatoes (24.34per cent), fresh vegetables (18.13per cent), fresh fruits (5.49per cent), wheat flour (4.53per cent), wheat (4.46per cent), masoor (3.99per cent), maash (2.67per cent), sugar (2.21per cent), cooking oil (2.08per cent), moong (1.77per cent), chicken (1.13per cent), wheat products (0.39per cent), beans (0.15per cent), mustard oil (0.12per cent), bakery & confectionary (0.11per cent) and dessert preparation (0.03per cent).

Among non-food which increased; electrical appliances for personal (3.02per cent), dental services (3.01per cent), postal services (2.48per cent), newspapers (2.39per cent), doctor (mbbs) clinic fee (2.35per cent), cleaning and laundering (1.88per cent) and water supply (1.27per cent) and decreased in motor fuel (3.34per cent), electricity charges (3.09per cent), transport services (0.64per cent), liquified hydrocarbons (0.52per cent), household equipments (0.44per cent), stationery (0.43per cent) and recreation and culture (0.32per cent).

YOY top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. September, 2023 and increased in food include; onions (78.00per cent), pulse gram (56.98per cent), besan (47.53per cent), fish (29.85per cent), fresh vegetables (29.17per cent), milk powder (21.09per cent), chicken (21.08per cent), dry fruits (20.98per cent), meat (20.92per cent), gram whole (17.69per cent), moong (16.42per cent), fresh fruits (15.19per cent), beans (14.97per cent), honey (9.15per cent), beverages (8.99per cent), butter (8.41per cent), milk fresh (8.19per cent), milk products (8.18per cent) and potatoes (7.95per cent) and decreased in wheat (38.87per cent), wheat flour (37.23per cent), sugar (14.56per cent), cooking oil (11.85per cent), gur (10.59per cent), wheat products (9.55per cent), pulse masoor (7.39per cent), mustard oil (6.96per cent), rice (6.72per cent), vegetable ghee (6.11per cent), tea (2.01per cent), bakery and confectionary (1.06per cent) and dessert preparation (0.19per cent). Among non-food which increased include; gas charges (318.74per cent), motor vehicle tax (168.79per cent), dental services (29.47per cent), cotton cloth (19.63per cent), doctor (MBBS) clinic fee (18.76per cent), footware (17.46per cent), hospitals services (17.12per cent) and transport services (17.06per cent) and decreased in motor fuel (17.07per cent) and liquefied hydrocarbons (0.32per cent).

