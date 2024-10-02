KE launches ‘KE Star Rewards’

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has launched another pioneering initiative in the form of KE Star Rewards, in recognition of its customers who make on-time bill payments. This initiative aims to strengthen the relationships and ease the economic strain on customers through an easy-to-use redeemable rewards program.

Amid current economic conditions, citizens are seeking more opportunities to save on their expenses and manage utilities.

In such times, any relief, or incentive, can provide much-needed relaxation and Help Bridge the gap between customers and utility providers. In line with KE’s commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, this loyalty program is a first to mark the power sector in the country.

The loyalty program rewards Star Customers by offering a wide variety of discounts for making timely and full bill payments every month.

