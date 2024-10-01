AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as IT offsets energy losses

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 04:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equities swung between mild gains and losses before ending little changed on Tuesday, as profit booking, especially in energy stocks, offset gains in information technology firms.

The Nifty 50 index shed 0.05% to 25,796.9, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.04% lower at 84,266.29. They moved between 0.1% higher and 0.1% lower through the session.

The Nifty gained 2.3% in September, rising for a fourth straight month and scaling all-time highs, as the outsized U.S. rate cut boosted hopes of foreign inflows into India.

However, a lack of major domestic triggers since then led some investors to sell the rally in the past two days.

“After an almost unidirectional rally in domestic markets for most of September, some kind of profit booking was due,” Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Wealthmills Securities.

Indian shares dip as traders sell on profit; focus shifts to China

“But that does not change the positive narrative on Indian markets.”

The energy index shed 0.75%, the most among the 13 major sectors and dropping for the third straight session after a six-day rally.

The drop in energy stocks is along expected lines, said two analysts, after they jumped last week, in line with other commodity stocks, after China’s stimulus plans.

IT firms added 1.2%, led by a 3.1% rise in Tech Mahindra after brokerage CLSA’s upgrade, and after positive commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the health of the U.S. economy.

Indian IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.3% after reporting that domestic vehicle sales jumped 24% in September.

The Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Oct. 3, Thursday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares end flat as IT offsets energy losses

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories