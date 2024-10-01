AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,601 Increased By 90.9 (1.07%)
BR30 26,178 Increased By 713.9 (2.8%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance STPL (Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited) 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85%

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2024 02:10pm

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited (STPL) said on Tuesday that it has decided to roll back the Tin Mill Black Plate (TMBP) project, owing to challenging economic conditions.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The board has reached an important decision regarding the TMBP project. Due to the challenging economic conditions, characterized by high inflation, increased markup rates, and significant fluctuations in the PKR to USD parity, the company has decided to roll back the TMBP project,” read the notice.

STPL said that the current economic environment has created a situation where the continuation of the TMBP project is not financially feasible.

“Additionally, the rising costs of materials and equipment, coupled with the higher cost of capital, has significantly impacted the project’s projected returns and the company’s ability to proceed as initially planned.

“This decision has been taken in light of the company’s need to prioritize the financial stability and sustainability of its operations during these uncertain times,” it said, adding that the company remains committed to managing its resources responsibly and ensuring the long-term viability of its business.

STPL announcement highlights the issues facing Pakistan’s economy that announced its GDP grew by 3.07% in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

However, the growth has come largely on the back of agriculture as industrial activity contracted 3.59% during the three-month period, a statement by the National Accounts Committee showed on Monday. This was the sector’s third contraction on a quarterly basis during the fiscal year.

Moreover, spiralling costs have compelled major listed corporations in Pakistan to reduce headcount and shut down operations.

Last month, STPL initiated the formal process to shut down its plant located in Balochistan, owing to sales decline and labour strike.

In its notice to the PSX back then, the company attributed the decision to a “reduction in sales due to a result of tax exemptions in the FATA/PATA region, increase in use of Galvalume for food packaging instead of tinplate, and illegal strike by retrenched workmen preventing the winder plant from re-opening”.

psx companies Markup rate PSX notice Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited STPL Economic distress PSX stocks inflation rate in Pakistan Tin Mill Black Plate PKR to USD parity

Comments

200 characters

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Read more stories