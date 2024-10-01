AGL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.99%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.79%)
DGKC 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
FCCL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.77%)
FFBL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 122.15 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (2.54%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
NBP 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.09%)
OGDC 145.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.98%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.14%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-3.87%)
UNITY 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,566 Increased By 56.2 (0.66%)
BR30 25,793 Increased By 329 (1.29%)
KSE100 81,591 Increased By 477.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,936 Increased By 159.7 (0.62%)
UN agency says seeking over $400mn to help displaced Lebanese

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2024 01:39pm

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister and the UN humanitarian agency on Tuesday said they were launching an appeal for more than $400 million to address the humanitarian crisis amid Israel’s offensive on Lebanon.

UN sends emergency food aid for one million Lebanese

Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza today launched a $426 million flash appeal to mobilise urgent resources for civilians affected by the escalating conflict and resulting humanitarian crisis in Lebanon,” the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

