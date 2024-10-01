UN agency says seeking over $400mn to help displaced Lebanese

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister and the UN humanitarian agency on Tuesday said they were launching an appeal for more than $400 million to address the humanitarian crisis amid Israel’s offensive on Lebanon.

UN sends emergency food aid for one million Lebanese

“Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza today launched a $426 million flash appeal to mobilise urgent resources for civilians affected by the escalating conflict and resulting humanitarian crisis in Lebanon,” the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.