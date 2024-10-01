Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Monday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s post-arrest bail applications in Toshakhana-II case about a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing its reserved verdict, dismissed Khan and his wife’s petitions and decided to indict both on October 2.

Jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court. Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar argued over the post-arrest bail applications during the previous hearing.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, he said that the suspects received the Bulgari (Bvlgari) jewellery set from Saudi Arabia and told the court that the agency had obtained records of a necklace and earrings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He further said that the suspects also failed to submit the said jewellery set in Toshakhana. The set consists of a bracelet, necklace, earrings and rings, he said, adding that the agency has obtained all receipts of Bulgari jewellery set.

The prosecutor said that according to the records, both items are valued at Rs71.5 million but the accused got it valued at Rs5.8 million from a private firm.

He argued before the court and requested the court to reject the petitions.

Representing the PTI founder and former First Lady, Barrister Salman Safdar contended that the new Toshakhana case was similar to the previous one with similar allegations and approvers. In both the cases, the accused are similar, he said, adding that Bushra is in jail for the last seven months.

He said that the Toshakhana case against his clients should come to an end following the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the NAB amendment law.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict for some time. Later, while announcing its verdict rejected Khan’s and his wife’s petitions.

