AI-based chatbot launched to tackle hypertension in Pakistan

KARACHI: In a significant development for the 32.5 million people suffering from hypertension in Pakistan, the Heart Line Chatbot, powered by artificial intelligence, was launched during the 27th Annual Conference of the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) which concluded here today.

The Chatbot, developed under the Discovering Hypertension project, is aimed at guiding hypertension patients from basic information to treatment pathways, offering a much-needed digital solution in a country where only 11% of hypertensive patients have their condition under control.

The Heart Line Chatbot, a joint initiative by Discovering Hypertension and the Pakistan Hypertension League, was lauded by experts for its potential to fill a critical healthcare gap.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Fawad Farooq of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) highlighted the importance of digital healthcare solutions.

“This AI-based Chatbot is a breakthrough for Pakistan’s hypertensive population, especially given that 88% of patients are not managing their condition effectively,” he remarked. “It will provide patients with immediate access to information about hypertension and its management, empowering them with knowledge.”

Abdus Samad Siddiqui, Director of the Discovering Hypertension project, emphasized the chatbot’s role in increasing patient awareness and self-care. “The Heart Line Chatbot offers step-by-step guidance on hypertension, from initial diagnosis to potential treatment options. It’s designed to make patients proactive about their health.”

Hypertension remains a silent yet pervasive health issue in Pakistan. According to the latest statistics, the country faces a hypertension crisis, with nearly one-third of its adult population affected. Globally, uncontrolled hypertension leads to life-threatening conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure, making public health initiatives like this all the more critical.

Prof. Muhammad Ishaque, a member of the International Society of Hypertension, praised the initiative, saying, “Hypertension awareness is woefully low in Pakistan, and efforts like this are crucial in combating the rising tide of cardiovascular diseases. This chatbot will bridge the knowledge gap and guide patients toward better management of their condition.”

Prof. Nawaz Lahari, President of the Pakistan Hypertension League, echoed similar sentiments. “We need to create a culture of hypertension awareness, where patients understand their condition and the dangers of neglecting treatment. The Discovering Hypertension project and this innovative chatbot are steps in the right direction.”

Local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, which backed the Discovering Hypertension project, was also praised for its proactive stance in addressing this public health issue. Prof. Ishaque and Prof. Lahari commended the company’s efforts to innovate in healthcare, calling the launch of the Heart Line Chatbot a “game-changer” for hypertensive patients across Pakistan.

The chatbot is expected to be a useful tool in assisting not just patients but also healthcare providers in educating their patients on the importance of controlling blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medication.

People can chat with the Heart Line Chatbot on WhatsApp at 0334-7777996 to seek information regarding hypertension and its impacts on health. Organizers say that in the future, the chatbot will also be able to guide users to consultants and clinics near their residences for hypertension management and treatment.

As Pakistan struggles with an increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, initiatives like the Heart Line Chatbot provide a glimmer of hope, offering digital solutions to long-standing health issues.

