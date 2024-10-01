Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-01

PTI announces series of protests in support of judiciary

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday announced a series of protests in support of the judiciary, beginning in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur on October 2.

In a statement meant for his followers from the prison, Khan said: “We will protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 and on October 4, Friday, we will gather at D-Chowk [in Islamabad].”

Khan warned of attempts to crush PTI through the so-called London Plan, adding that his arrest was part of the broader scheme. “They want to break me in jail, but I am not afraid, and neither should the people be,” he added.

He emphasised that PTI’s protests would remain peaceful, stating, “We have always protested peacefully, but this system has failed to protect us.”

The ex-prime minister also highlighted the treatment of women within the party, saying, “Our women are languishing in jails. An 80-year-old woman was charged, yet no one cared.”

Khan voiced support for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who has led a march towards Islamabad, stating that Gandapur “awakened the province’s people” and echoed his call for revolution. “Ali Amin was right; revolution will come, and our message has reached the public,” Khan added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

protests PTI Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

PTI announces series of protests in support of judiciary

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Significant rise in LPG prices

Read more stories