PTI announces series of protests in support of judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday announced a series of protests in support of the judiciary, beginning in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur on October 2.

In a statement meant for his followers from the prison, Khan said: “We will protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 and on October 4, Friday, we will gather at D-Chowk [in Islamabad].”

Khan warned of attempts to crush PTI through the so-called London Plan, adding that his arrest was part of the broader scheme. “They want to break me in jail, but I am not afraid, and neither should the people be,” he added.

He emphasised that PTI’s protests would remain peaceful, stating, “We have always protested peacefully, but this system has failed to protect us.”

The ex-prime minister also highlighted the treatment of women within the party, saying, “Our women are languishing in jails. An 80-year-old woman was charged, yet no one cared.”

Khan voiced support for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who has led a march towards Islamabad, stating that Gandapur “awakened the province’s people” and echoed his call for revolution. “Ali Amin was right; revolution will come, and our message has reached the public,” Khan added.

