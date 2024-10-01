PTI says it won’t seek NOC from govt for holding rally in future

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided that it would not seek a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for holding a public gathering from the government in future as it backtracks on its commitments after issuing a NOC.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Monday, accompanied by Parliamentary leader Ali Imtiaz Warraich Rana Shehbaz and other provincial legislators.

The Opposition Leader further complained that a political party (PTI) was being maltreated and denied its constitutional rights of holding a peaceful protest. He added that the Constitution gives them a right to hold protests and raise voices for their rights.

He told the media that the PTI’ was denied permission to hold a public gathering in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh and their workers were picked up by the police. He claimed that the administration fired rubber bullets at their peaceful supporters in Rawalpindi, adding that their party workers were being apprehended in Mianwali.

“Through its unlawful actions, the government was sending a wrong message to the people that no law exists in the country,” he added.

He said that why one political party is permitted to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan while the PTI is barred from holding one at the same venue, adding that they would hold a power show in Lahore on October 5.

He advised the ‘fake government of Form 47’ not to interfere in their peaceful meetings and protests, adding that it would continue throughout the country.

He castigated the Inspector General of Punjab Police, saying his only job was to fabricate terrorism cases against the PTI leaders and workers, adding that the government spokesman was spreading false propaganda that terrorists live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

