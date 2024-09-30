Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s HUBCO plans to enter lithium mining, battery manufacturing

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2024 05:29pm

Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), has announced plans to enter the mining sector for the exploration of lithium and develop a battery manufacturing unit.

The company shared its plans during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), which attended the AGM.

“A Reserves Report is currently being prepared to assess the potential, with the current work expected to take 12-18 months,” read AHL’s briefing takeaways.

“Preparations are being made by the company to be well-equipped for the long-term demand for batteries,” it added.

Lithium is a mineral mostly used for rechargeable batteries, called Lithium-ion batteries, for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and, crucially, EVs.

Moreover, HUBCO informed its stakeholders that plans are underway to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant with “a capacity to produce 50,000 EVs annually with 30% to 40% of the output designated for export to Australia and Africa”.

As per AHL’s report, HUBCO anticipates to launch completely knocked down (CKD) cars “across 8-9 variants in different segments, by Dec’25-Mar 26”.

Last month, Chinese company BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, entered the Pakistani market in collaboration with Hub Power Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HUBCO.

BYD announced its strategic collaboration with Pakistan partner Mega Conglomerate (Private) Limited in March.

In June, HUBCO announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary (Hub Power Holdings) – through its associated company Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited – is entering into a new line of business in EVs with BYD Auto Industry Company Limited.

The IPP saw its profit increase by over 21% to Rs75.29 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 that ended June 30. Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs53.98 in the period under review compared to Rs44.37 in the same period last year (SPLY).

HUBCO has a combined installed power generation capacity of 3,581 MW. The IPP through its subsidiaries operates in various business sectors including oil and gas, mining and industrial operations and maintenance services.

HUBCO electric vehicles auto sector EVs psx companies AHL Pakistan auto sector Pakistan electric vehicle Lithium mining battery manufacturing unit

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s HUBCO plans to enter lithium mining, battery manufacturing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session buying trims losses

Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Britain calls for ceasefire after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Oil prices set to fall for third month despite Middle East conflict

Kohinoor Power, Saritow Spinning cancel proposed amalgamation citing economic challenges

Karsaz accident: SHC grants bail to suspect Natasha Danish

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Read more stories