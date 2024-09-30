AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

Three new cases registered against IK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab police on Sunday registered three new cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan following a protest call at Liaquat Bagh on Saturday.

The cases were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and they also named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a co-accused.

According to the charges, the former prime minister incited his supporters to protest against national institutions while issuing directives from Adiala Jail.

The complaints were filed by the New Town and Civil Lines police stations and included serious charges such as attempted murder and terrorism, along with violations of Section 144.

The Punjab government has also raised allegations against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of criticising national institutions, engaging in vandalism, and inciting violence, including stone-pelting.

These developments come amid escalating tensions and a charged political atmosphere in the region, further complicating the situation for the PTI leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan Punjab police PTI founder

