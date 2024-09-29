Oil and Gas Companies expenditures: NA panel seeks details

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNAs in a NA panel have sought details of expenditure incurred by private sector oil and gas companies under heads of production bonus, training of workforce and corporate social responsibility (CRS).

It was first time that a parliamentary committee most of the members belong to PPP sought details of expenditure from private sector oil and gas companies for uplift and welfare of communities living near exploration sites.

Earlier, the parliamentarians sought details from public sector companies – Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited of their CRS spending; however, later they enhance the scope by including private sector companies.

In National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum meeting held on Thursday, member committee Naveed Qamar sought the details from the Petroleum Division.

