Business leader says JI has transformed into ‘pressure group’

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: Chairman Supreme Council Anjuman Tajiran Naeem Mir has alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has transformed into a pressure group from once being a recognised political party and suggested the party leadership to abandon the politics of protests and closure of roads.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he asked is Jamaat-e-Islami protesting against decline in inflation to single digit or enhancing the forex reserves to $ 15 billion. “It seems that the Jamaat Islami is angered over government’s dealing with IMF or it is unhappy over historic achievement in Stock exchange and 12% reduction in trade deficit,” he said.

He stated that continual declivity in interest rate has imparted a ray of hope amongst the business community and the days of growing businesses are set to begin very soon. He suggested the JI leadership for putting forward its positive recommendations for the progress of people and country.

He requested the government for removing all barriers from roads on 29th September and added that businesses would be run as per their schedule on 29th September. “Protection of citizen’s fundamental rights is basic responsibility of government and all the provincial governments must ensure an end to illegitimate protests of JI” urged Mir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

