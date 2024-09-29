NRP holds summit on Agro-Tourism Development

LAHORE: The First International Summit on Agro-Tourism Development was organized by Non Resident Pakistani (NRP) at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Qurrat ul Ain and Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqrar Khan gave a special address in the summit.

FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain has been appointed as National Coordinator for NRP to coordinate the NRP project in Pakistan. Qurrat ul Ain said that non-resident Pakistanis living in America, Canada and UK will work in three sectors in Pakistan.

In health care, the first medical city and a health bank will be established in Karachi. The second will work in tourism. In which they are going to build the Tourism Development Finance Corporation (TDFC). Macro Kisan Bank will be introduced in agriculture sector by NRP.

She highlighted that NRP main objective is not only to develop the infrastructure of Pakistan, but also to promote cooperation with international universities and train Pakistani human resources to export to foreign countries. Its infrastructure is being built by the team of NRP. This has been done as a first pilot initiative in association with University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

NRP will also help us to export veterinary doctors to the international market. There is a need of 30 thousand veterinary doctors in USA. Tourism has a demand of half a million people. NRP has various consortium partnerships and investments in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024