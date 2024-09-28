Key priorities highlighted by IMF for Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about $7 billion on Wednesday.

Following the approval, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday received the first tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.03 billion, from the IMF.

The inflows are expected to improve the country’s forex reserves’ position, which will be reflected in SBP data next week.

The IMF said the new programme will require sound policies and reforms to support the authorities’ ongoing efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability, address deep structural challenges, and create conditions for stronger, more inclusive, and resilient growth.

Here are some key priorities under the EFF outlined in the IMF statement: