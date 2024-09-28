PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company PowerChina has shown interest in conversion of imported coal power plants on local coal and construction of underground powerhouse and other generation system works of Diamer-Bhasha hydropower project.

This offer has been made by the Power Construction Corporation of China Chairman Ding Yanzhang, in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The offer of Chinese company is part of the agenda which is under discussion in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The chairman is of the view that as the world’s leading enterprise in renewable energy sector, PowerChina leverages its expertise and advantages to promote the development of renewable energy industry in Pakistan.

“In addition to our self-investment of the Dawood 50 MW Wind Farm, PowerChina supported local enterprises to develop totally 1,190MW Renewable Energy projects in EPC or FEPC model.”

According to the company, it helped to secure finance for the Sachal 50MW Wind Power besides assisting local Atlas Group to materialise investment in 100MW solar in Attock (Punjab).

“Relying on our global network, we are talking with world famous investors for investing in renewable energy sector in Pakistan. As the renewable energy industry is booming all around the world, in the future, PowerChina will continue to mobilise our global resources to contribute to Pakistan’s renewable energy development,” Yanzhang added.

The chairman of the company, in his letter has further stated that PowerChina knows well that the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project is the expectation of Pakistan, adding that since the commencement of the project, with the prime minister’s support, PowerChina has successfully overcome many difficulties and challenges to delivering satisfying construction speed and quality.

The company has requested the prime minister that for continued smooth progress, issues of land acquisition for pozzolan be sorted out as the key cooling admixture material for dam pouring.

“PowerChina is participating in the bidding for the second phase of underground powerhouse and other generation system works. Since PowerChina is undertaking RCC Dam (MW-1) Part of Bhasha Project, we are familiar with the project and have a lot of construction equipment and resources on site. Therefore, if PowerChina undertakes the works of constructing subsequent power generation system, it can be assured of high quality and on-schedule delivery. We will mobilize all our resources to assist the employer to secure finance, facilitating the early completion of this great project,” Yanzhang continued.

The company has also shared progress report of the coal conversion from imported coal to Thar lignite coal in CPEC coal-fired power plants.

“Following our discussion in Beijing, PowerChina, China Huaneng and SPIC have started to invite professional institutes to conduct the detailed study on the coal conversion, which covers the cost of power plant renovation, economic analysis of using Thar lignite coal, and other policy and commercial issues. Base on technical and economic feasibility, we will proceed this work as instructed by your government and the Chinese government,” he maintained.

On renewable energy R&D Centre in Pakistan, the company has informed that one subsidiary company of PowerChina was established in Karachi in 2021, with core business on renewable energy research.

Currently, its business stretches in multiple countries in Southeast Asia, MENA, and Central Asia. By far, the R&D Center has cultivated over 100 Pakistani engineers, who are showcasing their talents in projects around the world. The company will continue to develop and expand this R&D center as requested by the Pakistan prime minister.

