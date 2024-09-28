Court withdraws bail of actress Nazish Jahangir

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Friday withdraws bail of an actress Nazish Jahangir due to non-pursuit in a case registered by Defence police on fraud charges. The court, however, extended the bail of a co-accused Sikandar.

Azan Aswad Haroon, a fellow actor had got registered a case against Nazish, claiming that the actress had borrowed rupees 2.5 million with a car for two months. The accused neither returned the money nor the car even after a span of two month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024