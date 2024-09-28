Mian Abuzar elected LCCI President

LAHORE: Mian Abuzar Shad, Engr. Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry were elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President unopposed on Friday.

Mian Abuzar Shad hails from a highly respected and well-established business family in Lahore. He has previously served as the Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in 2013, demonstrating a deep commitment to the business community and a wealth of experience in advocating for its needs.

Earlier, The Piaf-PBG-Progressive Alliance (PPPA) secured a landslide victory in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections, winning all 32 seats in a decisive show of strength.

