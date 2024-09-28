Kissan Card scheme: 82,000 farmers receive credit cards

LAHORE: Around 82,000 farmers have received their credit cards while the Bank of Punjab has confirmed more than 334,000 applicants as eligible to receive their cards who have applied under the “Kissan Card” scheme launched by the provincial government to enable the holders to get easy access to loan to buy inputs for their crops.

This was disclosed at a meeting on Friday at the Punjab Agriculture House with Minister of Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in the chair to review the progress on the said scheme.

The Minister issued instructions to the officers concerned to ensure the timelines of the Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card programme.

