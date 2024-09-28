AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-28

Hazar Khan made PHMA senior vice chairman

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

FAISALABAD: Hazar Khan elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association for the year 2024-26. Mohammad Javed Aslam, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Mohsin Javed, Imran Latif and Shaheen Tabsam were also elected as executive members unopposed.

Members from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot participated in this election through video link and reiterated their commitment to continue their efforts for the development of value added textile sector.

Newly-elected Senior Vice Chairman Hazar Khan said that he will pay special attention to solving the problems of the members as well as enhancing the image of PHMA so that its identity can be prominent at the national and international level.

Mian Farrukh Iqbal, outgoing zonal chairman immediately after the elections, congratulated the new officials and executive members, and expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet (PHMA) will play an effective role in making the association more active and solving its problems.

