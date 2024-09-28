AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-28

FPCCI President highlights difficulties in filing income tax returns

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has highlighted the technical difficulties and delays in filing income tax returns; and, has recommended an extension of 30 days as a special case scenario to enable the system to handle the enormous volume and flux.

There are limitations and incapacities in the online system of the federal board of revenue (FBR) and as a result, tax filing system remains cumbersome for the common man. The system needs to be fixed for delays and downtimes, he added.

He reminded that FPCCI, being the apex body, has been putting forward simplification of taxation system in general; and, income tax return form in particular to facilitate the process. It is in the national interest and interest of the economy to assist as many citizens possible to file the returns. The more Pakistan’s economy is inclusive, formal and documented, the more it will be acceptable for external financing from international financial institutions and lenders, he added.

FPCCI Chief maintained that FBR needs to expedite digitalization for a multitude of reasons: minimizing human involvement; saving time & resources of the return filers; reduction in documentation errors; improving systemic & procedural efficiency and curtailing complaints, anomalies and discrepancies.

He stated that the FBR and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) missed important deadlines vis-a-vis issuance of return forms – as given in rule 34A(2)(e), (3), and (4); where, it is mandated, that the draft electronic and manual return forms were to be released and made available by January 1, 2024.

However, the aforementioned forms were issued on June 21, 2024 – procrastination by more than five months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI FBR Income Tax Returns PRAL Atif Ikram Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI President highlights difficulties in filing income tax returns

ECC approves Rs1bn more for SCO Summit next month

PM invites American banks to invest in Pakistan

PM for sovereign state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

FED on allotment or transfer of commercial properties challenged

PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

Economic recovery: COAS praises role of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

NA panel approves amendment: Money Bill will be referred to finance panel before its passage

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Read more stories