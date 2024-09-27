AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 8.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
PRL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 54.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,763 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 81,565 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,795 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.31%)
Markets

Indian shares open muted; IT stocks jump

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened little changed on Friday, hovering near record highs, as a surge in IT stocks after their US peer Accenture posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit was offset by a decline in heavyweight financials.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened flat at 26,248.25 points and 85,893.84, respectively.

The Sensex briefly inched higher to hit an all-time high of 85,935.31.

Despite the muted start, the benchmarks were on track for their third consecutive week of gains, continuing their strong performance this year.

Indian shares notch new highs as auto, metal stocks surge

The latest seven-day rally follows an outsized US rate cut last Wednesday, which bolstered expectations of higher foreign inflows into emerging markets such as India.

IT companies, which have the second-heaviest weightage among the major sectors and earn a big chunk of their revenue from US clients, rose nearly 3% and were set for their best day in over a month after US peer Accenture posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings due to strong demand for its AI services.

Market leaders TCS, Infosys Wipro and HCLTech were up between 1.7% and 3.5%.

However, gains on the benchmark indexes were kept in check by a 0.4% drop in top-weighted financial stocks, which fell after adding over 1% in the prior two sessions.

Indian shares

