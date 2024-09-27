SPAARC-foodpanda partner for road safety plan

KARACHI: The Sindh Police Accident Analysis and Research Center (SPAARC) has taken a significant step towards promoting road safety in the province by partnering with foodpanda, a food delivery platform.

Under this collaboration, SPAARC conducted a comprehensive Road Safety Masterclass for foodpanda's logistics team, empowering delivery riders with critical road safety principles.

The training was conducted by Inspector DB Ali Suhag, Incharge SPAARC was designed to empower the team with critical road safety principles, ensuring the well-being of riders and the communities foodpanda serves.

